Astronomers have used the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to peer into the world of GJ 486 b, a rocky exoplanet. And they've discovered traces of water vapor, which could indicate that this exoplanet has an atmosphere. If true, this could be a huge step forward in planetary science.

But here's the twist. Astronomers are unsure whether the water vapor signal came from the exoplanet or its star.

“We see a signal, and it’s almost certainly due to water. But we can't tell yet if that water is part of the planet's atmosphere, meaning the planet has an atmosphere, or if we’re just seeing a water signature coming from the star,” said Sarah Moran of the University of Arizona in Tucson, lead author of the study, in an official statement.