In a star system about 520 light years away, a Jupiter-like exoplanet has survived a violent outburst from its host star, baffling scientists.

The fortunate planet has been dubbed Halla (8 UMi b), and it orbits a massive star called Baekdu — located in the Ursa Minor constellation.

An international team of astronomers hypothesized that Halla managed to survive despite its star undergoing a cataclysmic transition that, in theory, should have engulfed this neighboring planet.

“Engulfment by a star normally has catastrophic consequences for close orbiting planets. When we realized that Halla had managed to survive in the immediate vicinity of its giant star, it was a complete surprise,” said Dan Huber, second author of this study from the University of Sydney, in a press release.