A team of scholars from the University of Gothenburg discovered tombs near the historical Bronze Age trading center, Hala Sultan Tekke, in Cyprus. These tombs rank among the most opulent ever found in the Mediterranean region, offering valuable insights into the ancient city's rulership and prominence as a copper trading hub between 1500 and 1300 BCE.

Peter Fischer, professor of archaeology and leader of the expedition, explained, "Considering the richness of the grave goods, it is a reasonable assumption that these were royal tombs, even though we do not know much about the form of government practiced in the city at the time. Undoubtedly, those buried here played a significant role in the city's government."