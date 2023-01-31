An experiment makes lagoon waves pink, here's how

As said in the release, The Los Peasquitos Lagoon estuary and nearby beach are the main focus of this National Science Foundation (NSF)-funded study, which is situated inside Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve in San Diego, California.

The remaining releases are scheduled for late January and early February 2023, with the first three dye releases starting on January 20.

"We performed our first dye release at Los Peñasquitos Lagoon on Friday, January 20, 2023, with much success. We began the release at 9 am, just inside the mouth of the river. The morning presented larger waves than we expected, and the initial plume outflow demonstrated trapping in the surf zone", said the researchers.

The experiment. PiNC 2023

Little is understood so far

Fresh water and materials, such as sediments and pollutants, are vital for getting to the coastal ocean through rivers and estuaries. However, little is understood about the interactions between these plumes of lighter, fresher water and the denser, saltier, and frequently colder nearshore ocean environment, mainly when the plumes come into contact with breaking waves.

"I'm excited because this research hasn't been done before and it's a really unique experiment," said Scripps coastal oceanographer Sarah Giddings, who is leading the PiNC study.

"We're bringing together a lot of different people with different expertise, such that I think it's going to have some really great results and impacts. We will combine results from this experiment with an older field study and computer models that will allow us to make progress on understanding how these plumes spread."