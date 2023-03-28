Expert calls for human-controlled evolution to be named 'genetic welding'

Can evolution be controlled by humans?

"The capability to do genetic welding has only taken off in the last few years, and much of the thinking about it has focused on what can happen in the near term," said Asher Cutter of the University of Toronto in a press release.

"Ethically, before humans apply this to natural populations, we need to start thinking about what the longer-term consequences might be on a time scale of hundreds or thousands of generations."

It is common knowledge that genes have a 50:50 chance of being transferred from parent to child in classical Mendelian genetics. However, this isn't always the case. Some genes can bias their own transmission in a way that makes them much more likely to be inherited, a phenomenon known as "genetic drive."

The human-mediated equivalent of this is genetic welding, which involves introducing genes with an unfair heritability advantage into natural populations.

This is a figure explaining that gene drive transmission is non-Mendelian. Cutter

These genes generate considerably faster evolutionary change than the typical slow plod we observe from the natural and artificial selection because they spread freely and quickly through populations.

Genetic drives and welding can also preserve genes that don't always benefit the organisms that carry them. For instance, the latter has been suggested as a tool for managing invasive species and mosquito populations that carry diseases.