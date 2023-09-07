Experts cast doubt on interstellar fragment discovery

Last week, Avi Loeb, a professor of astrophysics at Harvard University, claimed that he had found in the sea fragments of a meteorite that came from beyond our solar system.

This discovery was exceptional, as it is highly uncommon for interstellar objects to enter our solar system. The majority of the celestial objects that we can see originated from inside the solar system billions of years ago.

The interstellar object known as 'Oumuamua, which was found in 2017, was the first one to be known to pass past our solar system. It was a long, cigar-shaped object that didn't exhibit any cometary activity (such as a tail or coma that could be seen). Its origin and nature are still up for debate in science.