In May of 2023, Interesting Engineering reported on the Orca attacks on ships asking if the animals were training their young to go after vessels. We may finally have an answer.

Over 30 marine scientists, characterized as “experts in the biology and behavior of cetaceans,” worldwide have signed a new open letter stating that the mammals are just being “playful” and that the narrative of attacks should be greatly discouraged as it puts them at risk of human retribution.

Public interest

“There has been intense public interest in the interactions between orcas (referred to hereafter as the Iberian orcas) and marine vessels along the coast of the Iberian Peninsula (Spain and Portugal) and in neighboring waters. We are concerned that factual errors related to these interactions are being repeated in the media, along with a narrative—lacking a basis in science or reality—that the animals are aggressively attacking vessels or seeking revenge against mariners,”states the letter.