Explainer: How Hurricane Ian got so nasty so quickly

Hurricane Ian

In case you haven't had a moment to catch up with what happened in the U.S., here's a short visual.

Large trees are being uprooted with ease as the eye of Hurricane https://t.co/itoWpycasZ — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) ) September 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian had previously passed over Cuba, where it caused unprecedented flooding and caused a total wipeout of power on the island. The hurricane was initially expected to make landfall around Tampa, about 120 miles north, but it moved southward and east toward Florida as it moved away from Cuba.

As it passed over Florida, the storm, with a width of about 140 miles, grew wider than the Florida peninsula, and its impact was felt for miles inland.

How did Ian get so nasty so quickly?

Between Monday and Tuesday, the hurricane grew 67 percent in size and became the Category 4 behemoth that we witnessed in Florida. However, Hurricane Ian isn't the first storm to have grown so nasty so quickly. As per available records, there have been 30 Atlantic tropical storms that have surged like this, Associated Press has reported.

What makes it worrying is the fact that this number is not coming from historical records spanning decades. Rather, it is from a very short slice of our recent history, since 2017.

Meteorologists have attributed Ian's rapid intensification to its travel over the Caribbean waters that are now 1.8o Fahrenheit (1oCelsius) warmer due to climate change. Additionally, the heat-trapping gases are making storms slower, which also means that they are trapping more water inside them. This results in the formation of Category 4 and 5 storms.