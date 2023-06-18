Explanation for why peanuts dance in beer may be used to study volcanoes

Scientists have explained why peanuts dance when dropped in a glass of beer and now hope this revelation can lead to a better understanding of volcanoes.

This is according to a report by Phys.org published on Wednesday.

Brazilian researcher Luiz Pereira, the study's lead author, revealed the idea came to him in a trip to Argentina's capital Buenos Aires he took to learn Spanish.

Bartenders in the cosmopolitan city would take a few peanuts and drop them into beers, Pereira said.

The peanuts would first sink down to the bottom of the glass but would then quickly become a "nucleation site” and rise and dance at the top of the glass.