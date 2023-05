Cosmologists extrapolate the universe's present-day expansion backward in time to learn more about the early universe's conditions. According to a popular theory, roughly 13.8 billion years ago, all of the matter and energy in the cosmos was confined to a singularity with infinite temperature and density. The Big Bang states that when the universe was roughly 10-34 of a second old, it experienced an expansion known as inflation. At this time, space burst forth, expanding faster than light.

After this, space continued to expand, although at a slower rate. It is thought that the Higgs field began to operate at around 10-12 seconds after the Big Bang, giving elementary particles mass.