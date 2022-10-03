A student accidentally rediscovers an extinct cockroach after being seen 80 years ago

“For the first 10 seconds or so, I thought, ‘No, it can’t be,” said Maxim Adams, an Honors student under Professor Nathan Lo at the University of Sydney’s School of Biological Sciences. “I mean, I lifted the first rock under this huge banyan tree, and there it was.”

“We found families of them, all under this one banyan,” said Senior Scientist Nicholas Carlile of the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE), who was with Adams exploring North Bay, a secluded white, sandy beach only accessible by foot or water.

“Maxim and Nathan were there for the rest of the week, looked under every other banyan in North Bay, but didn’t find anything.”

Honours student Maxim Adams under the banyan tree. Nicholas Carlile/The University of Sydney

It was seen more than 80 years ago

The rare Lord Howe Island wood-feeding cockroach (Panesthia lata), which was once common throughout the archipelago, was believed to have vanished after rats arrived on the island in 1918.

Over the following few decades, searches turned up sporadic groups of close relatives on two small offshore islands. The newly identified group, however, is genetically distinct from those.

“The survival is great news, as it has been more than 80 years since it was last seen,” said Lord Howe Island Board Chair Atticus Fleming about the find, first made in July 2022.

“Lord Howe Island is a spectacular place; it’s older than the Galápagos islands and is home to 1,600 native invertebrate species, half of which are found nowhere else in the world.