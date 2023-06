All we know about the lost Jurassic period is from the fossil remains unearthed from various parts of the world. These discoveries aid experts in piecing together a wide range of facts about dinosaurs and other creatures, including their evolution, migration, and adaptation to various habitats.

Now, Jurassic fossils of an extinct marine reptile have been unearthed in Texas. This finding is immensely important as it contributes to filling the state’s fossil record gap.

The team of scientists led by the University of Texas at Austin discovered bone fragments of plesiosaur that lived in the shallow sea of what is now northeastern Mexico and western Texas about 150 million years ago.