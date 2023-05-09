How to extract water from the lunar soil? Scientists try microwaves

Water is known to be locked in pockets across many locations on the lunar surface. Scientific evidence has already shown that water can be found in the grains of the surface lunar dust, while a higher concentration of water is locked in the permanently shadowed regions at the poles of the Moon.

The Moon stores enough water collectively to support a future lunar colony. However, it is not easily accessible for drinking or other uses, and the real challenge is figuring out how to extract it.

A new study by researchers from the Open University and the University of Central Florida proposes a simple method for extracting this water. Thirsty astronauts could do so by simply microwaving a cup of Moon soil. According to a report, this technology is based on the principle that water molecules become highly excited when exposed to microwave heat. Once heated, the microwave causes the water molecules in the material to be heated to migrate to the surface. To put it into perspective, when you reheat your pizza slice, the surface occasionally releases some water. That’s exactly the case here.