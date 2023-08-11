Astronomers find extreme star system with huge tidal waves

Astronomers have discovered a strange star system with "monster" tidal waves breaking on one of its stars.

Astrophysicists from the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA) developed new computer models to better understand the impact of huge surface waves.

The new models reveal "titanic waves" created by the tides of a smaller companion star to be repeatedly crashing on the colossal star in the system. This phenomenon has never been detected on a star, making it a significant discovery.

The heartbeat star system

The two stars orbiting closely in a system are sometimes referred to as “heartbeat stars” – mainly due to the stars’ periodic pulsations in radiance.