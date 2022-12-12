All you need to know about the moons of Saturn

In the case of Saturn, it has 63 confirmed and named moons, and another 20 are awaiting confirmation of discovery and official naming by the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

Major moons of Saturn. Wikimedia Commons

How many Saturn moons are visible?

Only seven moons of the planet Saturn are visible. Titan is the easiest to see because it is the biggest and brightest.

With a diameter of 3,199.7 miles (about 5,150 kilometers), Titan can be spotted even in urban skies with a 60-millimeter (2-inch) telescope.

SPHERE image of Saturn’s moon Titan. ESO/J.-L. Beuzit et al./SPHERE Consortium

It may look blurry, but that's because its thick atmosphere is made of several layers.

Although Titan may look brownish from Earth, it actually has an orange haze due to the carbon-based compounds that are formed when the Sun breaks down methane and nitrogen particles in Titan's atmosphere.

Other visible moons of Saturn are:

1. Rhea

Measuring 949 miles (1,500 kilometers) in diameter, Rhea is the second-largest moon of Saturn. It lies beyond the E ring, the second outermost Saturn ring. Rhea is made of water ice and rock (in a proportion of 75 percent and 25 percent, respectively); that is why it looks like a hard, dirty snowball full of craters.

Saturn's icy moon Rhea. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

2. Dione

Dione is an icy moon with an icy crust of roughly 62 miles (100 kilometers) thick. Below it, there is a water ocean and a rocky core. Overall, Dione looks similar to Rhea, except for the fact that it is smaller (it has a diameter of just 696 miles or 1,120 kilometers) and is not as heavily cratered.

The surface of Dione. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

3. Tethys

Tethys is a mid-sized, icy moon of Saturn with high reflectivity. It is whiter in the northern hemisphere and darker near the Equator, where it is also not as cratered, except for the Odysseus Crater in the western hemisphere, which measures 250 miles (400 kilometers) in diameter. That is almost two-fifths of the moon itself.