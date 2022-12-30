All you'd ever need to know about the Devonian Period

But why was it so important? Let's find out.

What was the Devonian Period?

The Devonian is a period of time or interval that encompasses the end of the Silurian, about 419 million years ago (Mya), to the start of the Carboniferous, around 359 Mya. It is, therefore, a geologic epoch and system of the Paleozoic ("ancient life") era, which spans from the Cambrian explosion to the Permian extinction.

The period is called the Devonian because the first studies of these rocks were done in the English county of Devon.

"Valley of the Rocks" on South West coast path near Lynmouth, Devon, England. BackyardProduction/iStock

The Devonian Period is one of the most critical times in the evolution of most modern animal and plant groups because it is when many significant changes in life on land occurred. Vascular plants with free spores started to take over dry soil and grow into huge forests that covered the continents.

At the end of the Devonian, when the first plants with seeds appeared, many groups of plants already had real roots and leaves. Myriapods, arachnids, and hexapods (six-legged arthropods, like insects) have been on the land since the Ordovician period but became well-established early in this period.

Because there were so many different kinds of fish during this time, the Devonian is sometimes called the "Age of Fishes." Placoderms (which had heavy bony armor on the head and neck) began to rule practically every known aquatic ecosystem. The strong pectoral and pelvic fins of the ancestors of all four-limbed vertebrates (tetrapods) progressively transformed into legs. However, this adaptation to walking on land did not fully take place until the Late Carboniferous.

During this time, there were more primitive sharks in the seas than during the Silurian and Late Ordovician.

A group of mollusks known as ammonites exploded during the Devonian, too. While they appear to have evolved in the preceding Silurian period, the Devonian is when they began to dominate the ancient seas.

The enormous coral reefs, mollusk-like brachiopods, and trilobites were also very common creatures during the Devonian. All Placodermi (armored fish) and trilobites, except a few species of the order Proetida, perished during the Late Devonian extinction, which began around 375 million years ago.

Gondwana, a supercontinent, dominated the Devonian paleogeography to the south; Siberia, a small continent, was to the north; and Laurasia, a medium-sized continent, was to the east. Three important tectonic events are the closing of the Rheic Ocean, the split of South China from Gondwana, and the growth of the Paleo-Tethys Ocean.

As Laurussia and Gondwana moved closer, several critical mountain-building events happened during the Devonian.

The Devonian seas would have been a very strange place. gremlin/iStock

These included the Acadian Orogeny in North America and n Europe, the beginning of the Variscan Orogeny. These early collisions occurred before the late Paleozoic extinction event and the emergence of the supercontinent known as Pangaea.

Devonian Period major events

We've already pretty much covered this in the section above, but for reference, the most significant events of this period were as follows: -

The first marine organisms developed legs and began to walk on land as tetrapods, laying the foundations for most land-dwelling animals today.

The earliest arthropods, insects, and spiders began occupying terrestrial habitats.

The earliest seed-bearing plants colonized land, establishing massive forests.

The first lobe-finned and bony fish, as well as the first sharks, emerged in the waters.

Example of a brachiopod. NNehring/iStock The first ammonite mollusks arose, and extensive coral reefs and trilobites, the brachiopods that resemble mollusks, dominated the seas.

The Devonian had several significant extinction events, culminating in an ice age that lasted well into the following Permian period.

The Gondwanan supercontinent to the south, Siberia to the north, and the early creation of the small Euramerican supercontinent in the center dominated the paleogeography.

What kind of animals lived during the Devonian period?

The Devonian experienced generally high sea levels, and, as a result, fossils from the period are dominated by marine animals. For example, the bryozoa, ammonites, diverse and numerous brachiopods, the mysterious hederellids, microconchids, and corals are some of the most common fossils from Devonian rocks.

Lily-like crinoids ("sea lilies", animals despite their similarity to flowers) and trilobites were also rather prevalent. Bivalves became very common in deep water and conditions on the outer shelf.

Flower-like animals called crinoids are very common fossils from the Devonian. Rafael_Wiedenmeier/iStock

When it comes to vertebrates, the diversity of the jawed fish (gnathostomes) grew in fresh and saltwater, while that of the jawless armored fish (ostracoderms) fell. In the early Devonian Period, armored placoderms were common; they went extinct in the late Devonian, possibly due to competition with other fish species for food.

Early fishes with bones and cartilage (Chondrichthyes and Osteichthyes) also developed into a varied group and were quite important in the Devonian seas. The Devonian Period saw the emergence of Cladoselache, the first widely distributed shark genus.

Because of the explosion in different types of early fish throughout the Devonian, it is sometimes dubbed the "Age of Fish."

The Devonian saw a significant increase in the diversity of nektonic marine life, dubbed the "Devonian Nekton Revolution" by many scientists. This diversification was likely caused by the abundance of planktonic microorganisms in the free water column and by high ecological competition in benthic habitats, which were extremely saturated with life.

However, it should be noted that this is hotly debated.

Devonian reefs, unlike today, were either microbial reefs made up mostly of autotrophic cyanobacteria or coral-stromatoporoid reefs made up of coral-like stromatoporoids and tabulate and rugose corals. In the warmer early and late Devonian, microbial reefs predominated, whereas coral-stromatoporoid reefs did in the cooler middle Devonian.

On land by the time of the Devonian Period, colonization of the land by life was well underway. Early in the Silurian period, primitive rooted plants joined the moss forests, bacterial mats, and algal mats to form the first stable soils and support arthropods like mites, scorpions, trigonotarbids, and myriapods.