Fake animal fossil debunked: Earth's oldest group are really seaweeds

Mineralised fossils of Protomelission gatehousei from Wirrealpa, Australia. Zhang et al.

As a result, they are the only group of fossil animals that did not participate in the 40 million-year-old Cambrian explosion, a rapid period of evolution. The delayed appearance of bryozoans demonstrates that, contrary to popular belief, evolution proceeded to sculpt new body designs over a considerably more extended period than the Cambrian, says the press release.

“We tend to think of the ‘Cambrian explosion’ as a unique period in evolutionary history, in which all the blueprints of animal life were mapped out,” said study co-author Dr. Martin Smith of the Department of Earth Sciences, Durham University.

“Most subsequent evolution boils down to smaller-scale tinkering on these original body plans. But if Bryozoans truly evolved after the Cambrian period, it shows that evolution kept its creative touch after this critical period of innovation – may be the trajectory of life was not set in stone half a billion years ago,” he added.

The field site. Yang Jie

Protomelission gateshousei, formerly thought to be the first Bryozoan, was discovered to have hitherto unobserved soft parts in ancient fossil material found in the hills of China. Because of this delicate tissue, the researchers identified Protomelission as a member of the green algae family Dasycladales.