Fantastic Four: NASA announces astronauts for Artemis II moon mission

They are NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, the mission's commander; Victor Glover, the pilot; Christina Hammock Koch, mission specialist 1; and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist 2.

"The Artemis II crew represents thousands of people working tirelessly to bring us to the stars. This is their crew, this is our crew, this is humanity's crew," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, said in his address. "Together, we are ushering in a new era of exploration for a new generation of star sailors and dreamers – the Artemis Generation."

Come November 24, the astronauts will create history as the first crew to the moon of the 21st century. The Artemis II mission will follow Artemis I, an uncrewed test mission that set forth on the Orion capsule on November 16, 2022, and concluded on December 11, 2022. It intended to "demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment and ensure a safe re-entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery prior to the first flight with crew on Artemis II," according to NASA.

Flying them to the Moon

The 10-day Artemis II flight test will launch on the agency's Space Launch System rocket, prove Orion's life-support system, and confirm the techniques required for humans to live and work in deep space.