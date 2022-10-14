Whirlpools 101: how they form, are they dangerous, and how to survive one

What are whirlpools?

A whirlpool is a rotating body of water that occurs when two currents meet or one current hit a wall. For example, little whirlpools can develop at the plughole when a bath or sink drains.

Whirlpools can emerge in various sizes depending on the amount of water and the intensity of the interacting waves. They can also develop at the base of waterfalls and artificial structures like dams.

The majority of these phenomena are usually not dangerous. However, certain whirlpools can be extremely strong and hazardous. A maelstrom is described as a whirlpool that is especially "large, forceful, or violent." The tides are primarily responsible for maelstrom formation in the ocean along narrow straights.

Technically speaking, the correct phrase for a whirlpool with a downdraft is a vortex.

Whirlpools of the maelstrom of Saltstraumen, Nordland, Norway. cookelma/iStock

Tides frequently generate whirlpools in maritime straits with narrow channels and swiftly moving water. Even though only small boats are in danger, there are stories of craft getting pulled into a "whirlpool."

Smaller whirlpools can be seen downstream of artificial structures like weirs, dams, and near river rapids. Large cascades, like Niagara Falls, can also create strong whirlpools.

According to the Niagra Parks website, some whirlpools grow and vanish over a short period of time, while other water systems maintain whirlpools for centuries. Maelstroms are the more powerful and hazardous whirlpools. These could fatally engulf anybody who gets too close.

Underwater whirlpools, known as deep eddies, are produced by ocean currents flowing around features like seamounts (submerged mountains). These do not affect surface ships but can be a hazard to underwater navigation. In 2014, Chinese Submarine 372 was caught by an eddie and began plunging unexpectedly into an ocean trench, only saving itself through rapid action on the part of the crew.

Some notable examples around the world are as follows:

1. The Saltstraumen maestrom, Norway is a very impressive one

The tidal current at Saltstraumen, near Bodø, Norway, Clemensfranz/Wikimedia Commons

A small strait known as Saltstraumen, can be found 20 miles (33 kilometers) southeast of Bodø, Norway, and is not far from the Arctic Circle. It has one of the world's strongest tidal currents, and when the current is strongest, whirlpools up to 33 feet (10 meters) in diameter and 16 feet (5 meters) in depth can develop.

2. Moskstraumen is another powerful maelstrom that can be found in Norway

The maelstrom off Norway, as illustrated by Olaus Magnus on the Carta Marina, 1539. Grillo/Wikimedia Commons

The Moskstraumen or Moskenstraumen system of whirlpools can be found near the Lofoten Islands, off Norway's coast.

With flow currents reaching rates of up to 20 mph (32 kph), it is claimed as the second-strongest whirlpool on the entire planet. According to legend, this is the whirlpool that is marked as "Horrenda Caribdis" on Olaus Magnus's map. It also features in Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea and is mentioned by Captain Ahab in Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick. The Moskstraumen comprises strong semi-daily tides, an oddly shaped seabed, and a shallow ridge between the Moskenesya and Vaery islands that makes the tides stronger and swirl around.

The Moskstraumen is a group of currents and crosscurrents that move at 11 mph (18 kph) and are described by Edgar Allan Poe, Jules Verne, and Cixin Liu as a huge, circular vortex that goes all the way to the ocean floor. In his short story "A Descent into the Maelstrom," published in 1841, Poe used the term "maelstrom" for the first time in English. Maelstrom" in 1841. In this tale about the Lofoten Maelstrom, two fishermen are sucked into the maelstrom while one escapes.

3. Scotland has its own famous whirlpool too

A Corryvreckan whirlpool. Walter Baxter/Wikimedia Commons

The Gulf of Corryvreckan is a narrow strait between the islands of Jura and Scarba, in Argyll and Bute, along Scotland's northern coast. A place of outstanding natural beauty, it is also home to the world's third-largest whirlpool.

The whirlpool is affected by a large rock pinnacle or wall under the sea, which rises to around 95 feet below the surface. Water is forced upward when it hits the rock, causing huge, swirling waves. The waters of Corryvreckan can be driven to waves of more than 30 feet (9 meters) by flood tides and input from the Firth of Lorne to the west. The noise of the accompanying maelstrom, which reaches speeds of 11 mph (18 kph), can be heard more than 10 miles (16 km) away.

A mannequin outfitted with a depth gauge and a high-visibility vest was once thrown into the Corryvreckan ("the Hag") by a documentary crew from the independent Scottish filmmakers Northlight Productions. A depth gauge value of 860 ft (262 m) indicates that the mannequin was destroyed and spewed up deep downstream. It also shows signs of being dragged along the bottom for a considerable distance.