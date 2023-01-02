A new physics-defying theory describes the effects of faster-than-light travel

The scientists' new study suggests that objects may be able to go faster than the speed of light without completely shattering our current laws of physics.

Ultimately, it describes how observations made by "superluminal" observers — observers traveling faster than the speed of light — may appear.

Extended special relativity

The new study, published in the journal Classical and Quantum Gravity, builds on previous work on these theoretical superluminal observers by some researchers on the project.

In their new work, they posited that superluminal perspectives could help to link quantum mechanics with Einstein's special theory of relativity for a unified theory of quantum gravity. "There is no fundamental reason why observers moving in relation to the described physical systems with speeds greater than the speed of light should not be subject to it," explained physicist Andrzej Dragan from the University of Warsaw in Poland.

The research team's new model describes superluminal objects as resembling a particle that expands like a bubble through space, allowing it to 'experience' several different timelines in the process.