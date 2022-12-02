FCC gives permission to SpaceX to launch up to 7,500 Starlink internet satellites

A request refused and some conditions placed

The FCC refused SpaceX’s full application, which included deployment of nearly 30,000 satellites in low Earth orbit, deferring that decision to a later date. It also placed some conditions on the company’s plan to deploy the satellites.

“Interested parties raised a number of significant issues in the record regarding this application, and we have carefully considered these issues in arriving at our decision today,” further noted the order.

“These issues include, but are not limited to, orbital debris mitigation and space safety, protection of systems licensed in previous NGSO FSS processing rounds and sharing of information with other operators, compliance with equivalent power-flux density (EPFD) limits and other issues involving protection of geostationary satellite orbit (GSO) space stations from harmful interference, protection of science missions using electromagnetic spectrum, as well as various concerns that parties deem to be environmental, such as potential atmospheric effects from launches and satellite reentries and potential effects on astronomy and night sky observation.”

To ensure all these concerns are met, SpaceX is required to coordinate with other satellite operators, as well as with NASA and the National Science Foundation.

Expanding SpaceX's services

In July of 2022, the FCC granted SpaceX the ability to expand its service to trains, ships, and other vehicles such as RVs which could be what many of the new satellites are for.

Starlink for RVs can be used anywhere Starlink provides service and is ideal for camping and other activities in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable → https://t.co/tWDPs3JDWK pic.twitter.com/qQrno7nyFs — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 23, 2022

At the time, the FCC argued in its letter of authorization for Starlink dated June 30 that approving the new capability was in the public’s best interest. “We agree with SpaceX and Kepler that the public interest would benefit by granting with conditions their applications,” the FCC wrote.