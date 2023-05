The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved CRISPR-modified pig meat to be turned into sausages ready for human consumption. The meat, or rather the pigs that were slaughtered to provide it, was genetically modified by researchers at Washington State University (WSU).

This could be an important step in making genetically modified meat more mainstream by improving trust in the public regarding its safety. Not to mention strengthening the food supply, and improving animal welfare.

But, for anyone familiar with animal husbandry history, this kind of modification of animal DNA is nothing new at all. As a species, we have been selectively breeding animals for thousands of years, with most modern farm animals a far cry away from their wild ancestors. In most cases, this selective breeding produced offspring that could yield more animal products like eggs, meat, better disease resistance, etc. However, this process is slow and not foolproof.