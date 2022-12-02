Fecal transplant: FDA approves groundbreaking new treatment for colon infections

Clostridioides difficile- the superbug

Clostridioides difficile is a bacterium that causes potentially life-threatening diarrhea and inflammation of the colon. It is usually a side effect of taking antibiotics long-term, which changes the balance of microorganisms in the gut. This allows the bacteria to grow and release toxins causing diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and in some cases, organ failure and death.

The infection can easily spread from person to person and occurs most often in people 65 and older who take antibiotics, those staying in hospitals and nursing homes for a long period of time, and in people with weakened immune systems.

The superbug is resistant to all but three current drugs and is associated with up to 30,000 deaths yearly in the U.S.

“Recurrent CDI impacts an individual’s quality of life and can also potentially be life-threatening. As the first FDA-approved fecal microbiota product, today’s action represents an important milestone, as it provides an additional approved option to prevent recurrent CDI,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Restoration of the gut microbiome

The newly approved therapy uses samples of microbes obtained from the stool of a healthy donor. Donors are tested for a range of transmissible pathogens. However, given the variability of fecal matter, there is a potential that it could contain an unforeseen infectious agent or food allergens, the FDA noted.

The therapy is administered through the rectum in one dose and works by restoring the gut microbiome, preventing the bacterial infection from growing and forcing it out of the gut.