In response to ongoing drought conditions, federal officials are working with states on a significant slate of projects to safeguard the beleaguered Colorado River system. These projects come as part of a tentative agreement with Arizona, California, and Nevada to curb river water usage.

On May 24, the U.S. Dept. of the Interior Bureau of Reclamation began accepting proposals for long-term efficiency enhancement projects. These initiatives should result in tangible water savings in Lake Mead, located on the Arizona-Nevada border, or provide additional water to an applicant's supply, thus reducing river water usage.

Selected projects will be financed by the $4.6 billion from last year's Inflation Reduction Act, allocated for water management and conservation efforts in the Colorado River basin and other drought-stricken areas.