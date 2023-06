According to the International Aid for the Protection & Welfare of Animals, 480 million stray cats are worldwide. Free-roaming animals often have poor living conditions lacking proper nutrition, medical attention, and care.

The number of cats who need homes surpasses the available resources and adoption rates. Overpopulation of cats leads to high rates of unhoused cats who die on the streets or get euthanized due to overcrowding in animal shelters.

The only long-term solution to control the cat population is surgical sterilization, such as neutering and spaying. There is a pressing need for safe, efficient, and cost-effective alternatives for permanent contraception in cats.