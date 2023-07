A team of astronomers led by the University of Alabama in Huntsville has detected the brightest gamma-ray burst (GRB) ever.

These bursts are thought to be among the most luminous explosions in the universe and created during the birth of black holes. GRBs generally last from less than a second to several minutes.

The brightest of all GRB

This recently discovered GRB has been named Gamma-Ray Burst 221009A. It is located in the direction of the constellation Sagitta, roughly 2.4 billion light-years away from Earth.

According to the official statement, the GRB was emitted by the collapse of a colossal star that went supernova, resulting in the formation of a black hole.