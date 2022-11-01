China launches the final module of its Tiangong space station to orbit

China launches final Tiangong space station module

The name of China's final space station module, Mengtian, translates to dreaming of the heavens. The roughly 18-meter-long module will link to the Tianhe core module and the Wentian experiment module to complete China's Tiangong space station.

In 2011, Congress passed a law barring the U.S. from collaborating with China's space industry due to national security concerns. That law effectively banned China from joining the International Space Station (ISS). Ten years later, in April 2021, China started building its space station. It is now also planning a lunar orbital station with Russia to rival NASA's lunar Gateway program.

Tiangong orbits Earth at approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles). Now that the Mengtian laboratory module is in orbit, it will take some time for the station to be finalized, but work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

China is the only country to currently operate a space station on its own. In an October interview with IE, former IE Senior Editor Brad Bergan, who penned a new book this year titled 'Space Race 2.0', highlighted the fact that China may eventually have the only operational space station in orbit — if only for a few short months or years. "Imagining a future where whatever the private-public partnership funded replacement for the ISS will take some time to reach orbit," Bergan said, "there might very well be a time when China has the only operational space station in low Earth orbit."