Astronomers typically probe back in time to trace the universe's early evolution — how did it all begin? What were the first stars like and how did they form?

Now, a new study has expanded our understanding of the “first stars” of the universe and answered some of these mind-boggling mysteries. In a major first, astronomers have identified the fingerprints left by the volatile cosmic explosion of the first stars in the early universe.

“For the first time ever, we were able to identify the chemical traces of the explosions of the first stars in very distant gas clouds,” said Andrea Saccardi, a Ph.D. student at the Observatoire de Paris - PSL, who led this study during his master’s thesis at the University of Florence.