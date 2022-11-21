A fireball flashed across the night sky in Ontario and parts of the US

Anticipating the meteor

In what is a rare occurrence, the meteor, which has a temporary designation of #C8FF042, was spotted by astronomers when it was still in space and hours away from the Earth's atmosphere. The credit for early spotting goes to Mount Lemmon Survey, an observatory located at 9,156 feet (2,791 m) in the Santa Catalina Mountains northeast of Tucson, Arizona.

The community of professional and amateur astronomers suddenly went abuzz with the news of an incoming meteor, and many trained their telescopes and cameras toward the skies. According to the Minor Planet Center, which tracks objects in the solar system, the object entered the Earth's atmosphere at approximately 3:27 am Eastern Time over Brantford, Ontario.

This was from Hamilton Mountain pic.twitter.com/ox5BZq4NT0 — Maria M (@MMiersma) November 19, 2022

Space enthusiasts will now be interested to know if any parts of the meteor survived the journey and hit the ground when it is technically referred to as a meteorite. Finding a meteorite is very important since it can carry valuable information about its origin and provides us with further insights into our solar system.

Building capacity to spot meteors

According to the European Space Agency, an estimated 40-100 tons (about 36-90 tonnes) of space material strikes the Earth every day. While most of these are small-sized objects that do not even result in a fireball, even one giant-sized object could end up being catastrophic for the planet.

This is why astronomers have been building capacities to detect them as early as possible. Organizations like the Minor Planet Society track the journeys of tens of thousands of objects in space in order to warn us of impending doom, and even though, by just a few hours, they managed a small victory by predicting the arrival of this meteor.