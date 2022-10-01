Firefly's Alpha rocket earns its wings with first successful launch

However, its previous attempts to launch have not gone so well.

In September of 2021, an Alpha rocket exploded after take off and saw the Space Force move to terminate the mission.

It happened just two and a half minutes post-liftoff. The rocket failed to reach its maximum aerodynamic pressure (called "Max Q"), and started to swagger to its side until it turned horizontal. This is when it exploded.

With no hope of recovery, Space Launch Delta 30 stepped in to terminate the launch vehicle to keep it from potentially slamming into public areas, detonating the rocket mid-air in what would be a disastrous explosion.

The launch, however, was still deemed a success as Firefly achieved several key mission objectives before the explosion, like nailing a first stage ignition, followed by a clean liftoff and seamless "progression to supersonic speed."

Data collected from this first failure may also have been what made Alpha a success today. The rocket this time headed into the California sky without a glitch and proceeded to hit its marks as planned. The rocket's two stages separated about 2.5 minutes after liftoff, and the upper stage inserted into an elliptical transfer orbit five minutes after that.

About 53 minutes after launch, the upper stage managed to place itself successfully into an orbit targeted to be 190 miles (300 kilometers) above Earth.