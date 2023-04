A discovery concerning Antarctica, the world's most hostile continent, has been made by paleontologists from Brazil and Chile. Despite being covered in snow today, millions of years ago, Antarctica would have looked much different.

The study, led by Brazilian paleobotanist Dr. Joseline Manfroi and her team, demonstrates that regular forest fires in Antarctica during the end of the dinosaur era, 75 million years ago, were intimately linked to active volcanic occurrences, as Phys reported.

Paleontological materials gathered by scientific expeditions led by the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH) and the Brazilian Antarctic Program (Proantaron King George Island, in the Shetland Islands archipelago, on the Antarctic Peninsula) served as the basis for the research.