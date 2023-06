Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), the most robust multi-object survey spectrograph, capable of mapping more than 40 million galaxies, quasars, and stars, recorded an 80-terabyte data set this Tuesday.

The data was collected after 2,480 exposures taken over six months during the experiment’s “survey validation” phase in 2020 and 2021, said Lawrence Berkeley National Lab.

The study is being conducted in collaboration with the Department of Energy Office of Science with the instrument aiming to undertake the Stage IV dark energy measurement.

The process requires the use of baryon acoustic oscillations and other techniques that depend on spectroscopic measurements.

DESI co-spokesperson and scientist at Berkeley Lab (also managing the experiment), Nathalie Palanque-Delabrouille said: