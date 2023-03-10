Scientists create first detailed map of insect brain with 3,016 neurons

“Until now, the actual circuit patterns involved in most brain computations have been unknown. Now we can start gaining a mechanistic understanding of how the brain works," she added.

Current technology is inadequate

The current state of technology does not allow for mapping the connectomes of more complex species, such as large mammals. Yet, because all brains are made up of networks of interconnected neurons, the researchers believe their new map will serve as a permanent reference for future studies of brain function in other animals.

The researchers created computer tools to recognize various circuit topologies and potential information flow channels in the insect's brain. They discovered that several of the structural characteristics resemble modern deep-learning architecture.

The next step is to explore further to learn more about, for instance, the brain circuitry necessary for particular behavioral processes, such as learning and decision-making, and to examine activity in the entire connectome when the insect is acting.

The study was published in Science Advance on March 10.

Study abstract:

A brainwide, synaptic-resolution connectivity map—a connectome—is essential for understanding how the brain generates behavior. However because of technological constraints imaging entire brains with electron microscopy (EM) and reconstructing circuits from such datasets has been challenging. To date, complete connectomes have been mapped for only three organisms, each with several hundred brain neurons: the nematode C. elegans, the larva of the sea squirt Ciona intestinalis, and of the marine annelid Platynereis dumerilii. Synapse-resolution circuit diagrams of larger brains, such as insects, fish, and mammals, have been approached by considering select subregions in isolation. However, neural computations span spatially dispersed but interconnected brain regions, and understanding any one computation requires the complete brain connectome with all its inputs and outputs.