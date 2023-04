Astronomers captured the first direct image of a supermassive black hole spewing a powerful jet out into the cosmos.

The supermassive black hole is at the center of the galaxy Messier 87, or M87, roughly 55 million light-years from Earth. It is 6.5 billion times larger than the Sun.

Much like the first-ever image of a black hole captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project in 2019, this new image was possible thanks to the combined data of multiple radio telescopes.

The first direct image of a black hole firing a high-energy jet

The impressive new image could shed new light on the behavior of black holes and the mechanism that allows them to propel massive energetic jets of material from their rings, or accretion discs, far into deep space.