Trending
Shell electric ferry
Fake AI song by Drake and The Weeknd
Electric seaglider prototype
Rechargeable edible battery
Meet AutoGPT
NASA's moon base network

The first ever light-powered yeast has been invented

Some researchers have compared it to "turning an animal into a plant.”
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Apr 22, 2023 08:43 AM EST
Created: Apr 22, 2023 08:43 AM EST
science
A microscopic view of unaltered yeast.jpg
A microscopic view of unaltered yeast.

Artur Plawgo/iStock 

Researchers have made an exciting novel type of yeast that can use light as energy.

This is according to a report by Science published on Tuesday.

The work is “the first step in more complex modes of engineering artificial photosynthesis,” told the news outlet Magdalena Rose Osburn, a geobiologist at Northwestern University who was not involved in the research.

”It is extraordinary,” added Felipe Santiago-Tirado, a fungal cell biologist at the University of Notre Dame. “To some extent, it’s like turning an animal into a plant.”

Anthony Burnetti, a geneticist at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and Georgia Tech evolutionary biologist William Ratcliff achieved this breakthrough by focusing on a protein known as rhodopsin used by bacteria, some protists, marine algae, and even algal viruses to convert light into usable energy.

The researchers inserted a rhodopsin gene that belonged to a marine bacterium into brewer’s yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) in a petri dish. However, the team’s first effort did not work as the rhodopsin protein made by the gene went to the wrong compartment. 

So Burnetti looked instead for rhodopsin already known to exist in the right compartment and used one from corn smut, a fungal pathogen. This one did indeed ended up being localized to the yeast’s vacuole, as the researchers intended.

A proven experiment

To prove this engineered yeast was indeed using light, graduate student Autumn Peterson, a member of Burnetti’s team, grew the new strain in the same dish as the original, unaltered yeast and exposed it to green light. The cells in the light-sensing strain were found to reproduce fast enough to outgrow the nonlight sensing yeast by 0.8 percent.

But not everyone is a fan of the experiment. “I think the authors overemphasize the evolutionary significance of their work,” told Science Robert Blankenship, an emeritus biochemist at Washington University in St. Louis. “This is an artificial construct and is not the product of natural evolution.”

Burnetti has an answer to this criticism stating he would now like to target mitochondria as well. “Even though it seems to have never happened in nature, we definitely plan to eventually put rhodopsin into the mitochondrion.” 

Most Popular

This next step could provide a lot of energy directly from the sun, just as photosynthesis does, making yeast quite similar to plants.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/UeJeIGKKXRrJZf0BHEHwLSBgYIiTqBHOOhCNPZW8.jpg
SpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosion
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/19/image/jpeg/YhmwN5SGpmM1r0AWAgEsePYMCSHidROqASMHcMWJ.jpg
In a first, a VTOL combat drone fires advanced multi-role missiles
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/VTq5g37sN8uTqzUYpNtHZN48ahmIIbLMh1g4a4oV.jpg
No more nervous dates or interviews: AI-powered glasses prompt answers to everything
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/ORpzkoi07MQKFlQOQbswCBwUydKdSB8IBxnmSxpL.jpg
Time to pay up: Facebook users can now file a claim for their cut in $725M settlement
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/31/image/png/2J0EO9BLBmpR4HydzkDRjH7gOkLTW1wiDG73ZJqK.png
EV charging stations made of wood? Fireproof coating a new revolution
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/19/image/jpeg/UID8Yq0VJ73b13Ecr6T1Sp70rcuG9jqpAFbIWtnR.jpg
Scientists discover new circuit element called ‘meminductor’
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/ypwqr72bON/satellite.jpg
The worst case Starlink scenario? We could be 'right on the edge' of Kessler syndrome
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/05/image/jpeg/CTcTiUAkLIhblWMrSU0v5V1tKAOC8eTLTd1dI4d2.jpg
Archaeologists find an overlooked treasure of a 15th-century Norse king
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/29/image/png/Pn4T0ArZ2Kad7QBjfRwQR9Nmhh5l4f8Z16HAHU3i.png
Photos: The technology turning agricultural waste into 'sticky' bio-oil for permanent carbon storage
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/07/image/jpeg/wPj7k2GDQgpQRHY3w0JYNX8rQG2N25rG6UFastcY.jpg
Inside the discovery of the largest bacteria ever found
More Stories
scienceScientists create technology to exploit electrical nanowires hidden in soil and oceans
Paul Ratner| 10/3/2022
scienceNanowires in the oceans can conduct electricity and combat climate change
Paul Ratner| 3/3/2023
scienceDenmark and Sweden lead in carbon emissions reduction, but are they truly net zero?
Tejasri Gururaj| 4/12/2023