First ever instance of 'virgin birth' recorded in crocodiles

For the first time, a female crocodile was found to have laid eggs without mating.

In 2002, a two-year-old American crocodile(Crocodylus acutus) was placed in an isolated enclosure at the Parque Reptilandia Park in Costa Rica. The crocodile lived there for the next 16 years by itself.

Workers at the reptile park were taken aback in January 2018 when they discovered the crocodile guarding a clutch of 14 eggs in the enclosure.

The one-on-kind discovery gives insights into the evolutionary origins of this trait, reported Live Science.

The first-ever virgin birth in crocodiles

The park's management contacted Virginia Tech researchers, who advised waiting for the eggs to hatch.