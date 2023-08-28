First evidence of a black hole's accretion disk found

The center of galaxies hosts some of the most chaotic cosmic environments due to the existence of an actively feeding supermassive black hole.

These cosmic behemoths are surrounded by the spinning accretion disks composed of gas and dust. This glowing disk emits excessive energy over the electromagnetic spectrum, from high-energy gamma rays and X-rays to visible light, infrared, and radio waves.

Astronomers have now discovered the clearest evidence of an accretion disk encircling a black hole at the center of galaxy III Zw 002. As per the official release, the findings were made after reviewing data from "two rare and peculiar near-infrared emission lines."