First evidence of 'quantum superchemistry' observed in lab

In a significant advance, scientists have obtained the first proof of a phenomenon known as "quantum superchemistry."

This effect was previously predicted but never actually observed in the laboratory.

The University of Chicago researchers that led this experiment characterize quantum superchemistry as a "phenomenon where particles in the same quantum state undergo collectively accelerated reactions."

The findings could be useful in developing a variety of sophisticated technologies, including quantum computing.

“This has been a scientific goal for 20 years, so it’s a very exciting era,” said Cheng Chin, a professor of physics and member of the James Franck Institute and Enrico Fermi Institute, in an official release.