Early humans traveled large miles on foot, overcoming obstacles like harsh terrain, lack of food, and inclement weather.

Piecing together our ancestors’ long migration tales is not easy. Archeologists have collected evidence of such lengthy travels via thousands of years-old records found buried in numerous locations worldwide.

And there is no end to it as scientists continue to acquire evidence, with many ancient human artifacts still waiting to be uncovered.

A cave in northern Laos has now revealed fresh details regarding the earliest human migration from Africa to Australia.

A new suggests they passed by this cave between 86,000 and 68,000 years ago on their way through Asia to become Australia’s First People.