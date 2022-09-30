Researchers successfully capture the first images of carbon dioxide emissions in aircraft engine

The research was published in Applied Optics' 28th issue.

“This approach, which we call chemical species tomography, provides real-time spatially resolved information for carbon dioxide emissions from a large-scale commercial engine,” said research team leader Michael Lengden from the University of Strathclyde located in Scotland.

“This information has not been available before at this industrial scale and is a big improvement over the current industry-standard emissions measurement, which involves taking gas from the exhaust to a gas analyzer system in a different location."

Dual burner test with the ring lying horizontal. Abhishek Upadhyay et al.

Similar to the X-ray-based CT scans used in medicine, chemical species tomography uses near-infrared laser light adjusted to a target molecule's absorption wavelength and requires extremely quick imaging rates to capture the dynamic processes of combustion.

“The aviation industry is a major contributor to global carbon dioxide emissions so there is a need for turbine and fuel technologies to improve radically,” said Lengden.

“By providing fully validated emissions measurements, our new method could help the industry develop new technology that reduces the environmental impact of aviation.”

Now it is possible

Until now, imaging turbine combustion on test rigs containing a large airplane engine was impossible. To address this issue, four instrumentation research groups in the United Kingdom collaborated to pool their expertise in gas species measurement in harsh environments, chemical species tomography, and optical source development.

These teams collaborated with industrial partners to create technology that could be used in industrial research and development.

“The teams saw an opportunity to develop world-leading instrumentation for the aerospace industry and to understand emissions and performance improvements from large-scale engines,” said Lengden.

“With chemical species tomography, we can now start to ‘see’ the chemical detail of combustion in a real production airplane engine.”

The researchers developed the first facility capable of measuring industrial emissions at the massive scale of a commercial aviation engine after years of experimenting with different signal-to-noise ratios, data gathering systems, imaging techniques, and optical sources.