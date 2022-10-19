Researchers reveal the first Neanderthal family in largest known genetic study

Their findings were published Wednesday in Nature.

Neanderthals occupied western Eurasia until about 430,000 to 40,000 years ago. Researchers published the first Neandertal draft genome in 2010. Even though experts from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology have sequenced a further 18 genomes from 14 different archaeological sites throughout Eurasia, little is known about their social organization.

To examine further the social structure of the group, the researchers set forth to southern Siberia, a region known for ancient DNA research such as the Denisovan hominin remains at the famous Denisova Cave - which revealed that Neanderthals and Denisovans lived and interacted with each other.

The largest number of Neanderthal remains ever sequenced

Within 62 miles (100 kilometers) of the Denisova Cave lie the Chagyrskaya and Okladnikov Caves. The Neanderthals had occupied these sites briefly around 54,000 years ago - their remains were previously recovered from deposits. For their new study, researchers retrieved DNA from 17 Neandertal remains, which is the largest number of Neanderthal remains ever sequenced in a single study.

Chagyrskaya Cave, Siberia. Bence Viola

The authors found a special kind of genetic variant called heteroplasmies in the mitochondrial DNA of the 17 remains that came from 13 Neandertal individuals – seven men and six women. This indicated that some Chagyrskaya individuals were closely related, including a father and his teenage daughter, among a pair of second-degree relatives. The combination of heteroplasmies and related individuals suggested that the Neandertals in Chagyrskaya Cave "must have lived – and died – at around the same time".

"The fact that they were living at the same time is very exciting. This means that they likely came from the same social community. So, for the first time, we can use genetics to study the social organization of a Neandertal community," Laurits Skov, the first author of this study, said in a statement.