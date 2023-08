The long-awaited Unit 3 nuclear fission reactor at Plant Vogtle in Augusta, Georgia, has officially started supplying electricity to the power grid.

The first new domestically-produced reactor to go live in nearly seven years marks a historic event for the USA. The reactor is a Westinghouse AP1000, which can generate roughly 1,110 megawatts of energy. This, CNBC reports, is enough energy to power around half a million homes and businesses.

500,000 homes supplied

Supplied late and over budget (an all too familiar event with nuclear reactors), Unit 3 will continue to pump out carbon-free energy for at least 60 to 70 years. CNBC reported that the Georgia Power Co. announced on Monday (July 31) was seven years late and $17 billion over budget. Nuclear power accounts for approximately 25 percent of Georgia Power's energy generation. Georgia Power is the largest division of Southern Co., which is headquartered in Atlanta.