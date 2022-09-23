Chinese scientists created a first-of-its-kind Arctic wolf called Maya

This time, thanks to Beijing-based Sinogene Biotechnology Co, an arctic wolf -named Maya- was successfully cloned. This successful cloning is considered a milestone development in preserving rare and endangered species.

Maya, originally from the High Arctic tundra of Canada's Queen Elizabeth Islands, was created through the same technique behind Dolly the Sheep, the first mammal, cloned in Scotland in 1996.

"To save the endangered animal, we started the research cooperation with Harbin Polarland on cloning the Arctic wolf in 2020. After two years of painstaking efforts, the Arctic wolf was cloned successfully. It is the first case of its kind in the world," said Mi Jidong, the general manager of Sinogene Biotechnology Co, as Global Times reported.

World's 1st cloned wild Arctic wolf debuted via video Mon, 100 days after its birth in a lab of a Beijing-based gene firm, marking a milestone for the application of cloning tech in breeding of rare & endangered animals. Another cloned Arctic wolf is expected to be delivered soon https://t.co/8WxLt5Eoff — China Science (@ChinaScience) ) September 20, 2022

Researchers used a technique known as somatic cell nuclear transfer to create Maya's embryo in the beagle's womb, which also serves as her playmate and surrogate mother.

"The newly born wolf has the same genome as the original wolf, but the cloned wolf hasn't lived with other wolves, but with a dog,” said Zhao Jianping, the Deputy General Manager of Sinogene.

“In fact, for cloned pet dogs and cats, there is also a problem of early socialization. The earlier the socialization, the more beneficial for its future development."