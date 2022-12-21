Scientists may have discovered the first remains of a mammal eaten by dinosaurs

"While this mammal would absolutely not have been a human ancestor, we can look back at some of our ancient relatives being a meal for hungry dinosaurs. This study paints a picture of a fascinating moment in time – the first record of a dinosaur eating a mammal – even if it isn’t quite as frightening as anything in Jurassic Park," Dr. David Hone, first author of the study from the Queen Mary University of London, said in a statement.

The foot of an ancient mammal the size of a mouse

The Microraptor lived in present-day China in the Early Cretaceous period some 120 million years ago. The size of a crow, Microraptor had long features on its arms and legs and might have glided across different trees, hunting for prey.

The specimen was first described around 22 years ago - but it took two decades for Professor Hans Larsson of McGill in Montreal to spot what everyone else missed. Along with Dr. Hone, and colleagues from Canada, the USA, and China, Larsson found the foot of an ancient mammal preserved between the ribs of a Microraptor.

"It’s so rare to find examples of food inside dinosaurs so every example is really important as it gives direct evidence of what they were eating," said Hone.