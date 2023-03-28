In a first, scientists link fast radio bursts to gravitational waves

Their new discovery could shed new light on the origins of FRBs.

A possible link between FRBs and gravitational waves

FRBs are very brief, intense bursts of electromagnetic radiation that are detected from distant galaxies, while gravitational waves are ripples in spacetime.

Though they were predicted in Einstein's theory of general relativity, they are not fully understood and were only recently first detected by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) and the Virgo detector.

The team of scientists made up of astronomers from the University of Western Australia (UWA), Curtin University, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) discovered an FRB that occurred only two and a half hours after a neutron star merger. They published their findings in a paper published in the journal Nature.

Alexandra Moroianu, the lead author of the study, said in a press statement that the possible link between the two events is "extremely exciting" and that it could "unravel some of the mystery surrounding these fast radio bursts, such as why repeating and non-repeating bursts exhibit different properties."

Shedding new light on cosmic phenomena

The researchers behind the new discovery do caution that the association could merely be a coincidence and that follow-up observations are required to better understand whether a link exists at all.

They did, however, hypothesize that two merging neutron stars, which are among the densest objects in the known universe, could create one massive neutron star that spins incredibly quickly before collapsing into a black hole. As black holes cannot have magnetic fields, this process could see the magnetic fields of the merging neutron stars suddenly vanish, causing an FRB to travel into space.