The JUICE spacecraft, launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) two months ago, has successfully gathered its first ultraviolet data.

JUICE, or Jupiter ICy Moons Explorer, is a mission dedicated to studying gas giant Jupiter and its ocean-bearing moons.

The first UV data has been collected by the Ultraviolet Spectrograph (UVS) instrument developed by the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) in San Antonio, Texas.

As per the official release, it is also one of three instrument programs contributed by the US space agency, NASA.

First data collected by the instrument

The mission team activated the UVS sensor for the first time. To capture UV data, the sensor scanned a patch of the Milky Way galaxy.