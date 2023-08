Vast arrays of solar panels floating on the tranquil waters near the Equator could revolutionize the energy landscape for densely populated nations in Southeast Asia and West Africa.

Recent research published in the peer-reviewed journal Solar has revealed that these offshore solar arrays have the potential to generate an astonishing 35,000 terawatt-hours (TWh) of solar energy annually in Indonesia alone, a figure comparable to the current global electricity production of 30,000 TWh per year.

Contrary to the common perception of tumultuous oceans and violent high seas, regions along the Equator enjoy relative calmness, making them ideal candidates for harnessing this immense solar potential.