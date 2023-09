While the planet has endured several mass extinction events throughout history, various species have experienced extinction and severe losses, and some have evolved.

However, recently, a new study determined that flowering plants survived the infamous mass extinction event that killed dinosaurs 66 million years ago at the K-Pg boundary.

Upon analyzing evolutionary relations (phylogeny) among angiosperms (flowering plants), researchers understood that angiosperms managed not just to survive but thrive through an extinction-level event.

Dominating flower plants to date

This finding contradicts the previous hypothesis, suggesting a significant decline in the flowering plants' diversity during the Cretaceous-Paleogene (K-Pg) extinction occurrence.

Researchers from the University of Bath and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (Mexico) conducted the study aiming to track the angiosperms and found that the extinction event helped these flowers become dominant plants today.