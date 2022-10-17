Fluctuating oxygen levels may have accelerated animal evolution, researchers claim

According to the general operation of scientists, when oxygen first entered the atmosphere about two million years ago, it evolved in three stages, beginning with the Great Oxidation Event two billion years ago, when oxygen first appeared in the atmosphere. Around 400 million years ago, the third stage saw atmospheric oxygen reach current levels.

What is unknown is what transpired during the second stage, the Neoproterozoic Era, which began approximately one billion years ago and lasted for approximately 500 million years and was the era in which the earliest animal species arose.

As said in the release, scientists have been attempting to determine whether there was anything exceptional about the changes in oxygen levels during the Neoproterozoic Era that would have been crucial in the early evolution of animals. So, in light of this statement, we can ask this question: "Did oxygen levels rise suddenly, or did they rise gradually?"

Fossil record of early animals from Mistaken Point Ecological Reserve in Canada. University of Leeds

They managed to produce a record of oxygen levels

Researchers used measurements of the various carbon isotopes present in limestone rocks collected from shallow oceans to attempt to provide an answer to the question.

They were able to compute the amounts of photosynthesis that existed millions of years ago and infer atmospheric oxygen levels based on the isotope ratios of the various forms of carbon that were discovered.

They were able to create a record of the oxygen levels in the atmosphere for the past 1.5 billion years as a result of the computations, which tells us how much oxygen would have been diffusing into the ocean to support early marine life.