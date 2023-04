The weather is cloudy, with a chance of antibiotic-resistance genes.

No, we didn't mess up the name of the movie. In fact, this isn't even fiction.

In what can be called an intriguing revelation, a Canadian-French research team has discovered that our fluffy clouds are a "large-scale dissemination route" for bacteria carrying antibiotic-resistance genes.

Now, the airborne transport of antibiotic resistance genes is a natural phenomenon, but the widespread use of antibiotics, specifically in agriculture and medicine, has contributed to the rapid reproduction of these resistant strains and their dissemination in the environment.

"This is the first study to show that clouds harbor antibiotic resistance genes of bacterial origin in concentrations comparable to other natural environments," Florent Rossi, first author of the study and postdoctoral fellow in the team of Caroline Duchaine, a professor at Université Laval's Faculty of Science and Engineering and a researcher at the Quebec Heart and Lung Institute-Université Laval, said in a statement.